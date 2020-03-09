Follow story
Douglas Waller
June 24, 1938 - March 09, 2020
Douglas Waller
GALESVILLE -- Douglas Waller, 81, of Galesville March 9, 2020, in La Crosse. He was born June 24, 1938, to Goodwin and Olga (Sjuggerud) Waller. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; and children, Jennifer (Brian) Faught, Rebecca ( Colin) Berkholz and Timothy(Elisi) Waller.
A private family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
