Douglas Waller
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Douglas Waller

June 24, 1938 - March 09, 2020

Douglas Waller Douglas Waller
GALESVILLE -- Douglas Waller, 81, of Galesville March 9, 2020, in La Crosse. He was born June 24, 1938, to Goodwin and Olga (Sjuggerud) Waller. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; and children, Jennifer (Brian) Faught, Rebecca ( Colin) Berkholz and Timothy(Elisi) Waller.
A private family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 4, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Douglas Waller, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Douglas
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 04, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.