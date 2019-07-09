Douglas Peck
Douglas Peck

August 15, 1953 -

Douglas Peck Douglas K. Peck
DE SOTO -- Douglas K. Peck, of Desoto died unexpectedly. He was born Aug. 15, 1953, to Kenneth Peck and Fern Peck in Ontario, Wis. The family moved soon after to Afton, and then to Janesville, where Doug graduated from Craig High School in 1971. In 1973 he married Bonnie Ensor. Together they had one son, Steven. By 1990, Doug moved to De Soto where he fully enjoyed the outdoor recreation the area provided. Doug was a good story teller, a kind soul, and a great fishing partner. Doug is survived by his son, Steven (Terri Husen) Peck; beloved granddaughter, Kree Peck; nephew, Jeff (Shawn) Peck; niece, Rhonda (Dale) Collins; great-nieces, Amber (Andy) Hatleback and Andrea (AJ) Collins; sister-in-law, Sandy Peck; and second wife and dear friend, Jeannie Mielke. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Fern; sisters, Linda and Rosie; and brother, Keith. Family, friends and fishing stories are welcome to gather at 2 p.m. in remembrance Saturday, Aug. 17, at Pork's Hilltop, Highway 82, De Soto.
Published on July 9, 2019
