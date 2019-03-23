Douglas Lee Olson

Douglas Lee Olson, 85, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Gundersen Medical Center. He was born in La Crosse April 22, 1933, to Lee and Anna (Adams) Olson. On Oct. 6, 1956, Douglas married Alice Leona Fish she preceded him in death March 18, 2014. Douglas was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

The majority of Douglas's career was at Trane Company for 42 years as a welder and maintenance mechanic. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias Lodge #157 and the French Island Legion Post 417. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood carving, reading, swimming and gardening. He loved his country, church, his family and friends. His children, grandchildren and great-children were the love of his life and he will be missed so much because they loved him right back he would say to us "I love you more than you will ever know." We know that he will now spend his time in Heaven with God and those that have been waiting for him to return to them.

Douglas is survived by two daughters, Sonja (Dave) Neubauer and Lisa (John) Sahli; two sons, Dirk (Diane) Olson and Joel Olson; 12 grandchildren, Angela (Isaac) Mezera, Courtney (Ben) Johnson, Lindsay (Trey) Anderson, Jenna Paglini, Sean Kerr, Elizabeth Sahli, Andrew (Sydney) Sahli, Angela Sahli, and Nicholas, Sophie, Ben, and Grace Olson; three stepgrandchildren, Heidi Neubauer (Laramie McClurg), Justin Neubauer (Becky) and Latasha Neubauer; and 11 great-grandchildren, Vanessa Kerr-Forbes, Jonah, Logan, Evan, Paglini, Adelea and Thorson Mezera, Theo and Aria Anderson, and Brock, Milton, Ella Johnson; and five stepgreat-grandchildren, Maddox Schaaf, Evie McClurg, Brevik, Aireus, Chavelle Neubauer; sisters-in-law, Janice Jeffers and Cherith Fish; and brother-in-law, Myron Fish, cousins and his friends. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Alice; his parents; his in-laws, Ceo and Celia Fish; sister and brothers-in-law, Yvonne Fish and Ronald and Roger Fish; many relatives and special friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse. Pastor David Baldukas will officiate and burial with military honors will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Gundersen Medical Center for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Olivet Lutheran Church.

