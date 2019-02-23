Douglas Lindberg
February 23, 2019

Douglas Lindberg Douglas Orville Lindberg
Trempealeau -- Douglas Orville Lindberg, 75, of Trempealeau died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Winona Health Hospital, Winona, Minn.
His wish was to be cremated with no services.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on February 25, 2019
