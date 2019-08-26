Follow story
Douglas R. Kopp
August 26, 2019
Douglas R. Kopp
WHITEHALL -- Douglas R. Kopp, 83, of Whitehall died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery both in Whitehall. Friends may call from noon until the time of service at the church. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements. To view a complete obituary please go to www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
Published on August 27, 2019
