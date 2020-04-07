Follow story
Douglas Bailey
April 07, 2020
Douglas L. Bailey
WHITEHALL -- Douglas L. Bailey, 62, of Whitehall died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
A public celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date.
A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on April 9, 2020
