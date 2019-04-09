Dorwin "Sonny" Eugene Lord

Dorwin "Sonny" Eugene Lord, 90, of La Crosse died Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Born between Cashton and Ontario, to Walter and Anna (Gajewski) Lord Sept. 27, 1928, Sonny was the youngest of 11 children. A true child of the depression, Sonny learned the value of hard work and family. From the stories he told, he walked up a hill, both ways to school; ate corn meal mush three different ways a day and twice on Sundays, but always looked forward to the sauerkraut and popcorn, as he and his siblings would listen to the radio shows at night.

He graduated from Westby High School, class of 1947, and shortly thereafter enlisted in the U.S. Navy, forever proud to have served! From farm chores, to bar-tending, to working at a filling station, Sonny found ways to make ends meet; never one to pass on an opportunity. He co-owned a Sinclair Service Station on the corner of Green Bay St. and Losey Blvd. with Bud DeFlorian, in the late 1950s; farmed on St. Joseph Ridge and installed a wholesale chicken egg business from 1965-68; owned the Cavalier Lounge from 1976-82; and was employed by Indianhead Truck Lines in La Crosse, from 1957 until his retirement in 1985.

In his free time, Sonny enjoyed traveling and later wintering in Arizona in retirement. His travels took him to every state in the lower 48, as well as Hawaii, Canada and Mexico. His favorite pastime was spending time with family watching the Packers, Brewers and the air show from his backyard.

Sonny married Virginia Rose DeFlorian and she preceded him in death Sept. 25, 1967. He later married Doris (Moe) Sobkowiak Sept. 29, 1973.

Survivors include his wife, Doris; son, Thomas (Karla) Lord of West Salem; daughter, Tina (Dan) McWain of Onalaska; his beloved grandchildren, Shannon (Jeff) Steele of Muscatine, Iowa, Garrett Lord, Anna Lord and Jessica McWain; as well as great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Abigail and Braelynn Steele. He is further survived by sisters, Deloris (Kenneth) Budde, formerly Deloris Williams, and Harriet Leis; stepchildren and their families; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his first wife, Virginia, Sonny was also preceded in death by siblings, Alice Wermuth (Kenneth), Grace Olson (Chris), Ruth Schroeder (Joseph), Almore Lord (Helen), twin sisters, Beatrice Gunderson (Osborn "Pat") and Bernice Nelson (Selmer) and Elaine Davidson (Marvin); and brothers-in-law, DeWayne Williams and Floyd Leis.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday. Sonny's life will be celebrated further at a reception beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Creek, 2600 Cedar Creek Lane, Onalaska. An online guest book is available at .

Dad was gruff on the outside and caring on the inside. He was a good man that provided well for his family. We will miss him dearly. He is loved.

We would like to thank Dr. Leah Metz in the Nephrology Dept. at Gundersen Health System for her compassionate care for Sonny and also to Dr. Jasmine Hudnall in Palliative Care for her devotion and compassion in Dad's final hours.