Dorothy Barbara Voshart
Dorothy Barbara Voshart

April 26, 2019

Dorothy Barbara (Pellowski) Voshart
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Dorothy Barbara (Pellowski) Voshart, 95, of La Crescent died Friday April 26, 2019, at Springbrook Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Donations to St. Croix Hospice or the Church of Crucifixion. Online guestbook and complete obituary available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 27, 2019
