Dorothy Ellen (Olson) Volden

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Dorothy Ellen Volden, 88, of Scottsdale passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home after a brave fight with cancer. She was born Oct. 7, 1930, to Arthur and Louise (Hanson) Olson in Viroqua. Dorothy was five years old when her mother died and she went to live with Ella (Hanson) and Alfred Olson, her aunt and uncle in rural Viroqua. She graduated from Viroqua High School and La Crosse State Teachers College Training School. She taught for a few years in Humbird, Wis. When they first moved to Arizona, Dorothy and Fran managed a few apartment buildings.

She married Francis Volden of La Crosse July 7, 1951. They lived in Tomah and La Crosse, before moving to Arizona. She was a loving wife, a devoted mother to their son, Rodney and will be dearly missed by family and friends. She loved to play her 1905 piano, which went wherever she moved.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Francis, of Scottsdale; her half-brother, Robert (Deborah) Olson of Bristol, Ill.; Fran's sister and husband, Ardis (Volden) and Harry Bolstad of La Crosse; and numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her son, Rodney Volden in 2004; her parents, Arthur (1987) and Louise Olson (1935); her stepmother, Doris (Jefson) Olson (1976); and her half-sister, Kay Mickschl (2017).

Memorials may be given to Contact Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Ave., La Crosse, WI 54601 in Dorothy's name or Taliesin Preservation, Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, Attn: Development, 5607 County Road C, Spring Green, WI 53588 in Rodney Volden's name.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you Lori Vogrig and to the staff at Hospice of the Valley who made her feel comfortable and cared for at the end. Services were private.