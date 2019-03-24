Dorothy M. Romskog
Dorothy M. Romskog

March 24, 2019

WEST SALEM -- Dorothy M. Romskog, 95, of West Salem passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 359 N. Leonard St., West Salem. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate. Burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to the Mayo Clinic Health System and Hospice Program and Onalaska Care Center for their excellent care. Also to Pastors Jonathan and Jean for their caring words.
Published on March 28, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

