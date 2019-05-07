Dorothy E. Otto

Dorothy E. Otto, 90, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Dorothy was born in La Crosse, Nov. 11, 1928, to Henry and Frieda (Bey) Schmeckpeper. She was raised on the family farm in Barre Mills, before moving to La Crosse. Dorothy was a graduate of La Crosse Central High School.

On Sept. 10, 1949, Dorothy married Willard C. Otto at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Dorothy worked for a local bank and at the Trane Company for several years before becoming a full-time homemaker. In their retirement years, she and Willard enjoyed wintering in the Florida Keys, for many years.

Dorothy is survived by her children, David (Jayne), Richard (Cindy), Larry (Mikki), Laurie Everts and Vicki (Larry Johnson); 11 grandchildren, Nicholas (Jodi) Otto, Tanya (Luke) Vangen, Brianna (Cindy) Belanger, Allison (Peter) Nowaskey, Nathan (Alexandria) Otto, Benjamin Otto, Keegan, Braxton and Chazlyn Anderson, and Colton and Hallie Everts; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard, Jan. 23, 2018; and her siblings, Luella Raffelson, Irene Jones, Renata Hemker, Albert Schmeckpeper and Jeanette Schmeckpeper.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 1411 16th St. S., La Crosse. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. A private family burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Family and friends may call from noon until the time of service Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be given to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church.