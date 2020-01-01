Dorothy Nolte
January 01, 2020

Dorothy M. Nolte, 80, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Brookdale Alterra Senior Living in La Crosse.
She is survived by one son, David (Karen) Howe of La Crosse. His name was inadvertently omitted from his mother's obituary.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St. La Crosse. The Rev. David Baldukas will officiate with burial to be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at Olivet Lutheran Church today.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred that donations are made to Olivet Lutheran Church Food Shelter.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on January 3, 2020
