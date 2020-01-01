Dorothy M. Nolte

Dorothy M. Nolte, 80, of La Crosse died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Brookdale Alterra Senior Living in La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 8, 1939, to Leonard and Metabelle (Hubbard) Mach. She married Donald E. Howe April 19, 1957, in Waterloo, Iowa, and they later divorced. She then married Harry Nolte.

Dorothy graduated for Logan High School class of 1957, La Crosse. She enjoyed reading books crocheting and embroidery. She also loved her grandbabies and her great-grandbabies. In her spare time she enjoyed baking bread and won a first place award for her baked beans. Dorothy was employed at the La Crosse Rubber Mills for 34 years, until her retirement. She then worked for Sam's Club for seven more years, but her favorite job was working for 10 years at the Olivet Lutheran Church Library.

She was loved by many! A special Thank You to John and all the nieces and nephews who showed their compassion, care and love to Dorothy. Also, a special thank you to Gundersen Hospice and Brookdale Alterra Senior Living for the care mom received while she resided there. A special Thank You to Chrissy for all your help as well!

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Howe (Mark) Hellerud of La Crosse; one son, David (Karen) of La Crosse; two stepgrandchildren, Ryan (Sara) Hellerud and Amanda Hellerud; three grandchildren, Krystal (Joey) Casper, Mark Hellerud Jr. and David Hellerud; 10 great-grandchildren, Major Angelo, Isla, Lucy, Branden, Jalen, Amaar, Dayyan, Isaac, Bree and Wesley. She is further survived by two brothers, Duane (Patricia) Mach of Appleton, Wis., and Charles (Kay) Mach of La Crosse; two sister, Ruth Twito of St. Michael, Minn., and Karen (Robert) Guggenbuehl of La Crosse; and many other relatives, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Nolte, one daughter Donna Howe and two sons; Ronny Howe and one infant son and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St.. La Crosse. The Rev. David Baldukas will officiate with burial to be held in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Olivet Lutheran Church. Family and friends may also visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Olivet Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred that donations are made to Olivet Lutheran Church Food Shelter.

