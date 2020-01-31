Follow story
Dorothy Molina-Roque
January 31, 2020
Dorothy E. Cordes (Steers) Molina-Roque
Dorothy E. Cordes (Steers) Molina-Roque, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Mayo Health System. Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in La Crosse. A full obituary will follow.
Published on February 5, 2020
in memory of Dorothy
