Dorothy Molina-Roque
January 31, 2020

Dorothy Molina-Roque Dorothy E. Cordes (Steers) Molina-Roque
Dorothy E. Cordes (Steers) Molina-Roque, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Mayo Health System. Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in La Crosse. A full obituary will follow.
Published on February 5, 2020
