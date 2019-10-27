Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Dorothy Anna Krajewski
September 02, 1924 - October 27, 2019
Dorothy Anna Krajewski
ONALASKA -- Dorothy Anna Krajewski, 95, of Onalaska, having completed her life's work on earth, died Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse.
The sixth of 13 children, Dorothy was born Sept. 2, 1924, to George and Alice Vanderloop at her parent's home in the town of Grow, Rusk County, Wis. Dorothy was a proud graduate of Crabb Elementary School and Tony High School.
She married Leo Ira Krajewski Aug. 28, 1943, and over the next 40 plus years, they raised 10 children, Leo (Fran), John (Sandy), Thomas (Juna), Lawrence (Lenore), Richard (Kathy), Christine (James Meicher), Audrey (Nolte), Jerard (Kathy), David (Annette) and Theodore (Karla).
In addition to raising 10 children, Dorothy worked as a punch press operator at Northern Engraving in La Crosse and later at Metallics on Brice Prairie. She also worked in the kitchen at La Crosse Diocesan Seminary. After many years of helping raise her younger siblings and raising her own children, she continued being a "Mom" by caring for her neighbor's and co-worker's children at her home and at St Patrick's Church nursery.
In her later years, when she had a chance to sit down, she was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. In addition to numerous trips in the USA and the coulee region, Dorothy visited the original home of both her parents, in the Netherlands. In addition, she also visited Australia twice and traveled to Belgium, Germany, France, Mexico and New Zealand.
Dorothy is survived by all 10 of her children; 23 grandchildren; and more than 37 great-grandchildren; by her sisters, Sister Mary John Vanderloop, Gertrude (O'Brien), Audrey (Kvist), Anne (Hauber); and brothers, Theodore and George. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Don Kvist and Jack Hauber; and sisters-in-law, Julie Anne Vanderloop and Kathy Vanderloop.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; and grandson, Peter; by her sisters, Martina (Wilmer Doell), Marie (Joe Haasl), Sister Bernice Vanderloop, Eunice (Dan Rybicki), Eileen (Frank Rotta); and her brother, Paul (Millie).
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Patrick's Church, where Dorothy was a founding member. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, at 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Among those celebrating will be Dorothy's nephew, Father Tony Vanderloop. Several of Dorothy's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
After the funeral Mass, internment will be at the Catholic Cemetery 4959 Cty. Road B. Lunch will be served in the community room of St. Patrick's Church after the internment.
Memorials or donations may be made to the Sister Mary John Vanderloop Nursing Scholarship Fund at Viterbo University, La Crosse; or St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary, Wis. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Anna Krajewski, please visit Tribute Store.
ONALASKA -- Dorothy Anna Krajewski, 95, of Onalaska, having completed her life's work on earth, died Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse.
The sixth of 13 children, Dorothy was born Sept. 2, 1924, to George and Alice Vanderloop at her parent's home in the town of Grow, Rusk County, Wis. Dorothy was a proud graduate of Crabb Elementary School and Tony High School.
She married Leo Ira Krajewski Aug. 28, 1943, and over the next 40 plus years, they raised 10 children, Leo (Fran), John (Sandy), Thomas (Juna), Lawrence (Lenore), Richard (Kathy), Christine (James Meicher), Audrey (Nolte), Jerard (Kathy), David (Annette) and Theodore (Karla).
In addition to raising 10 children, Dorothy worked as a punch press operator at Northern Engraving in La Crosse and later at Metallics on Brice Prairie. She also worked in the kitchen at La Crosse Diocesan Seminary. After many years of helping raise her younger siblings and raising her own children, she continued being a "Mom" by caring for her neighbor's and co-worker's children at her home and at St Patrick's Church nursery.
In her later years, when she had a chance to sit down, she was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. In addition to numerous trips in the USA and the coulee region, Dorothy visited the original home of both her parents, in the Netherlands. In addition, she also visited Australia twice and traveled to Belgium, Germany, France, Mexico and New Zealand.
Dorothy is survived by all 10 of her children; 23 grandchildren; and more than 37 great-grandchildren; by her sisters, Sister Mary John Vanderloop, Gertrude (O'Brien), Audrey (Kvist), Anne (Hauber); and brothers, Theodore and George. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Don Kvist and Jack Hauber; and sisters-in-law, Julie Anne Vanderloop and Kathy Vanderloop.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; and grandson, Peter; by her sisters, Martina (Wilmer Doell), Marie (Joe Haasl), Sister Bernice Vanderloop, Eunice (Dan Rybicki), Eileen (Frank Rotta); and her brother, Paul (Millie).
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Patrick's Church, where Dorothy was a founding member. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, at 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass. Among those celebrating will be Dorothy's nephew, Father Tony Vanderloop. Several of Dorothy's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
After the funeral Mass, internment will be at the Catholic Cemetery 4959 Cty. Road B. Lunch will be served in the community room of St. Patrick's Church after the internment.
Memorials or donations may be made to the Sister Mary John Vanderloop Nursing Scholarship Fund at Viterbo University, La Crosse; or St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary, Wis. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com. To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Anna Krajewski, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 29, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Dorothy
in memory of Dorothy
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 29, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.