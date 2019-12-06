Dorothy J. Hoffman
December 06, 2019

LA CROSSE/RINGGOLD, Ga. -- Dorothy J. Hoffman, 95, of La Crosse, formerly Ringgold passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Schneyer of La Crosse. A funeral Mass to be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Bethany St. Joseph Chapel, 2501 Shelby Road, La Crosse. The Rev. Lawrence Berger will officiate. Family and friends are invited to visit from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday in the Chapel. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on December 14, 2019
