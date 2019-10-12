Dorothy Jean Gonzales
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Dorothy Jean Gonzales

October 12, 2019

Dorothy Jean Gonzales Dorothy 'Dori' Jean Gonzales
Dorothy "Dori" Jean Gonzales, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse, with her daughter by her side. All of her children were able to spend precious time with her in her last days.
Per Dori's wishes, there will be no formal services. We will have a gathering of family and friends in the summer of 2020, to celebrate her life in her beloved mountains of Colorado. Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered to the family atwww.schanhoferfh@gmail.com.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful staffs at Hillview Assisted Living and Bethany St. Joseph Care Center, for their outstanding care of Dori over the last six years. Her last 20 months at BSJ gave her peace and a lot of joy with the staff. We couldn't be more grateful for their loving care of Dori. We are very grateful to S. Jean Moore, FSPA, for her visit and Franciscan blessing of our mom. We would also like to thank Jordan Wegner of Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, for her compassionate service to our family. To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Jean Gonzales, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 19, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Dorothy
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 19, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.