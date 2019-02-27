Dorothy Fell

Dorothy Fell, 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Clare Bridge Memory Care Facility, surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Burlington, Wis., to George and Agnes (Becker) Krueger. She attended school in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School in 1949. Dorothy left Burlington to attend St. Theresa's College in Winona, Minn. On Oct. 21, 1950, she married her high school boyfriend, Gene Fell.

Dorothy and Gene were married for 63 years. They made La Crosse their home, where they raised their five children. Dorothy enjoyed activities like crossword and jigsaw puzzles, knitting mittens and afghans for her children and grandchildren and making beautiful braided rugs. Dorothy was an avid reader, a love she shared with her kids and grandkids. She worked for many years in the card and book area of Honig's Gift and Book Shop. Dorothy and Gene enjoyed visiting Riverside and Pettibone Parks, where they were often seen bird watching and walking along the river. They attended many Aquinas High School sporting events, especially basketball and football, even after their children graduated.

Her family holds dear memories of family camping trips to Yellowstone, Glacier, Badlands, as well as long driving trips to the east coast to visit relatives. Later, Dorothy and Gene traveled abroad to England, Scotland, Spain, Portugal and Italy, often with Dorothy's sister, Rosemary and her husband, Jack.

She is survived by her five children, Enid (Jerry) Heberlein, of Marshfield, Mass., Tim (Caren Schurhammer) Fell of Faribault, Minn., Carole (David) Schoonover of La Crosse, Sue (Brian) Kennedy of Madison, Wis., and Maggie (Bob) Braun of La Crosse; 10 grandchildren, Emily (Eric Sevigny) Heberlein, Joel (Janine) Heberlein and Martha (Paul Jacobs) Heberlein; Stephanie Fell and Brian (Katie Pollak) Fell; Jennie (Jeremy) Melde, Katie (Steve) Barnes and Amanda Schoonover; Hannah and Carina Braun; 12 great-grandchildren, Jake, Max and Emma Heberlein; Neil and Alec Sevigny; Oscar and Ingrid Jacobs; Ethan and Tanner Melde; Clara, Mira and Mason Barnes. She is also survived by her in-laws, Jan Krueger, Norma Krueger, Darrell and Shirley Fell, Donald and Shirley Fell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene in 2013; her parents; and three siblings, Phillip, Rosemary and Robert.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday March 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Rick Roberts and the Rev. Larry Berger will celebrate, with burial rites at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may also call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the church.

All memorials will go for a bench at Riverside Park in honor of Gene and Dorothy Fell.