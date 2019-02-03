Dorothea C. Haberman

Dorothea C. Haberman, of La Crosse died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Thea was born in La Crosse, May 5, 1926, to Dorothy and Arnold Marking. She was a graduate of Logan High School. In January of 1952, she married Frank J. Haberman at St. Joseph's Cathedral. After working as a stay-at-home mother for 16 years, she became the librarian for Cathedral Elementary School and worked there for 35 years. Thea lived most of her life in La Crosse, but from 1987 to 1997, she and Frank lived near Brownsville, Minn.

Thea is survived by her children, Thomas (Thara) Haberman, Steven (Joyce) Haberman, Barbara (Stephen) McGovern, Douglas Haberman and David Haberman; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special cousin, Margaret Parr.

Thea was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Haberman; her parents; and her sister, Phyllis Marking.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the Marian Chapel of the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate with burial to be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Brownsville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church.

Memorials may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and The La Crosse Public Library.

