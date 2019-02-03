Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Dorothea C. Haberman
May 05, 1926 - February 03, 2019
Dorothea C. Haberman
Dorothea C. Haberman, of La Crosse died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System.
Thea was born in La Crosse, May 5, 1926, to Dorothy and Arnold Marking. She was a graduate of Logan High School. In January of 1952, she married Frank J. Haberman at St. Joseph's Cathedral. After working as a stay-at-home mother for 16 years, she became the librarian for Cathedral Elementary School and worked there for 35 years. Thea lived most of her life in La Crosse, but from 1987 to 1997, she and Frank lived near Brownsville, Minn.
Thea is survived by her children, Thomas (Thara) Haberman, Steven (Joyce) Haberman, Barbara (Stephen) McGovern, Douglas Haberman and David Haberman; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special cousin, Margaret Parr.
Thea was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Haberman; her parents; and her sister, Phyllis Marking.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the Marian Chapel of the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate with burial to be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Brownsville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church.
Memorials may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and The La Crosse Public Library.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Dorothea C. Haberman, of La Crosse died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System.
Thea was born in La Crosse, May 5, 1926, to Dorothy and Arnold Marking. She was a graduate of Logan High School. In January of 1952, she married Frank J. Haberman at St. Joseph's Cathedral. After working as a stay-at-home mother for 16 years, she became the librarian for Cathedral Elementary School and worked there for 35 years. Thea lived most of her life in La Crosse, but from 1987 to 1997, she and Frank lived near Brownsville, Minn.
Thea is survived by her children, Thomas (Thara) Haberman, Steven (Joyce) Haberman, Barbara (Stephen) McGovern, Douglas Haberman and David Haberman; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her special cousin, Margaret Parr.
Thea was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Haberman; her parents; and her sister, Phyllis Marking.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the Marian Chapel of the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Charles Stoetzel will officiate with burial to be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Brownsville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at church.
Memorials may be made to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and The La Crosse Public Library.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on February 5, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Dorothea
in memory of Dorothea
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 05, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.