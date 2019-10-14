Follow story
Doris Skogstad
February 10, 1951 - October 14, 2019
Doris Skogstad
LA CROSSE/BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Doris "Dee" Diane Skogstad of La Crosse and formerly of Black River Falls passed away suddenly Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1951, in Shell Lake, Wis., to Anna and Lester Hanson. Dee graduated from BRF High School ('69). She received a B.A. from UW-Eau Claire and an M.S. from Winona State University. She taught psychology and was a guidance counselor at the BRF High School, before moving to La Crosse, where she was a guidance counselor at Central High School until her retirement.
Dee is survived by daughters, Laura McNeill of New York, Christine (James) Thomas of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Erin (Kyle) Richardson of Plymouth, Minn.; a sister, Linda (Joseph) Kane of La Crosse; and a brother, Richard (Donna) Hanson of Elk Grove, Calif.; she is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Elysia, Alayna, Jonah, Grace, Madeleine, Jack and Ella; and one great-granddaughter, Adaline. She will be sadly missed by her two four-footed feline babies, Woody and Cricket. Dee was preceded in death by both parents; a sister, Irene Gallagher; and her partner, Jean.
Dee will be greatly missed by her family and her many, many friends. Rest in peace, our dearest mom, grandma, sister and friend. We will always hold you in our hearts.
A gathering in memory of Dee will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in La Crosse. To send flowers to the family of Doris Skogstad, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 22, 2019
