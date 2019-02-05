Doris Schilling

ATLANTA, Texas -- Doris Mae Schilling, of Atlanta died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Atlanta at an adult care facility.

She was born May 30, 1921, in Chicago, to Otto Thomas Sherin and Velma Angelina Sherin.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lester Schilling Jr.; daughter, Sharon Ann Schilling; brother, Raymond Sherin; sister, Helen J. Meyer; and her parents, Otto and Velma Sherin of Winona, Minn. Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Michael Giesler of Atlanta, Texas; grandsons and daughters-in-law, Lanny and Brooke Giesler, Cody and Lauren Giesler; four great-granddaughters, Aurelia, Adelaide, Ava Kate and Charlotte; and four great-grandsons, Graham, Wyatt, Brady and Walker. She is also survived by three nephews and one niece.

Doris and Lester were married Aug. 20, 1944, in Winona, Minn. Doris, a homemaker and retired school teacher, received her bachelor of science degree from Winona State University and did graduate work at various universities, including Portland State University, University of Oregon and Southern Methodist University.

She lived in McMinnville, Ore., for 20 years and San Marcos, Texas, for 23 years, before moving to Atlanta. She also lived in Cornerstone Retirement Center in Texarkana, for a number of years. She was a member of Crescendo Music Club, American Association of University Women, San Marcos Garden Club, and active in several faculty related clubs. In Texarkana, Doris was a member of Women for the Arts and TRAHC. She was a member of First Baptist Church Moores Lane, where she found fellowship with other like-minded Christians.

Lester and Doris traveled extensively, in North America and Europe, where they had many adventures. Doris had a passion for history, art and music. She loved to play her violin for local symphonies when she lived in Oregon. She will be remembered as a strong and amazing wife, mother and grandmother, who always supported her family.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, in the Hanner Funeral Chapel with Dr. Larry Sims officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Hanner Funeral Service. Interment will be in Pine Crest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to TRAHC of Texarkana or First Baptist Church, World Missions, 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas.

