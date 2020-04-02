Doris E. Michelson
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Doris E. Michelson

April 02, 2020

Doris E. Michelson Doris E. (Rognlien) Michelson
WEST SALEM -- Doris E. Rognlien Michelson, 103, of West Salem passed away at Mulder Health Care Facility Thursday, April 2, 2020. A complete obituary will follow. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in West Salem.
Published on April 4, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Doris E. Michelson, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Doris
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 04, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.