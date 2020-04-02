Follow story
Doris E. Michelson
April 02, 2020
Doris E. (Rognlien) Michelson
WEST SALEM -- Doris E. Rognlien Michelson, 103, of West Salem passed away at Mulder Health Care Facility Thursday, April 2, 2020. A complete obituary will follow. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials may be given to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in West Salem.
