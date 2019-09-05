Doris M. Lankford
Doris M. Lankford

September 05, 2019

Doris M. Lankford, 89, of La Crosse died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, peacefully at her home. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Her proudest moment was in relating her 50 year employment at Trane Company. Per her wishes, there will be no services held. Memorials and condolences may be sent in memory of Doris in care of Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, 54601. Online condolences also may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on September 7, 2019
