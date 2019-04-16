Doris M. Kneeland
Doris M. Kneeland

April 16, 2019

Doris M. Kneeland, 89, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel, 1407 La Crosse St., La Crosse.
Published on April 17, 2019
