Doris M. Kneeland
April 16, 2019
Doris M. Kneeland, 89, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at Oak Grove Cemetery Chapel, 1407 La Crosse St., La Crosse.
For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on April 17, 2019
in memory of Doris
