Doris May Gerke
May 29, 2019
Doris May Gerke
GENOA/LA CROSSE -- Doris May Gerke, 97, of Genoa, formerly of La Crosse passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Bethany Riverside. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
