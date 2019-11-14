Doris Jacobs Frick
Doris Jacobs Frick

August 29, 1920 - November 14, 2019

Doris Jacobs Frick, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Rochester, Minn. She was born Aug. 29, 1920, in La Crosse, to Cornelius and Lena (Oswald) Jacobs. She grew up on a farm in rural Sparta and attended Pleasant Valley Country School. She married Marlin Frick, Oct. 30, 1948. She enjoyed being a homemaker, playing euchre with friends and frequenting casinos. Her only wish is that she be remembered as a kind, caring person.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary in 1994; her husband, Marlin in 1995; sisters, Fern Jacobs, Grace Olwell, Irene Serpe; and brother, Roy Jacobs. She is survived by her daughter, Bette Jacobs of Maple Grove, Minn.; son, Thomas (Debra) Frick of Rochester; grandsons, Dr. Michael Carrasco of Plano, Texas, and Andrew Frick of Rochester; and great-granddaughter, Piper Frick.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the First Congregational Church, La Crosse. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family suggests memorials be given to a charity of the donor's choice.
