Doris Ann Engelhart

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Doris Ann Engelhart, 84, of La Crescent passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at La Crescent Health Services.

She was born May 10, 1934, in Caledonia, Minn., to the late John and Anna (Pederson) Vetsch. She was the oldest of four children. On Feb. 11, 1956, Doris married Robert Smith and together they had three children. He preceded her in death Jan. 7, 1979. On June 11, 1983, she married Warren “Bud” Engelhart.

Doris loved her family; she was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a caring friend to everyone. No matter what life dealt her, Doris was always willing to support others with her compassionate ways. She loved social events with her family and friends, especially a good card game of euchre. Mom was a great cook too. Everyone appreciated her desserts, especially her brownies, chocolate chip cookies, Special-K bars and banana bread. Doris was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Doris is survived by her husband, Bud; her children, Dan Smith (Linda) of La Crescent, Judy Luebke (Karl) of Sheboygan, Wis., and Ann Bloomfield (Patrick) of Maple Grove, Minn., Scott (Lori) Engelhart of Holmen, Jay (Barb) Engelhart and Todd Engelhart (Melissa) of La Crosse; nine grandchildren, Lindsey (Ethan) Webinger, Adam Smith, Kendra (Aubrey) Kooistra, Sarah (Aaron) Hizon, Joseph Luebke, Cindy Bloomfield and Kerry Bloomfield, Jessie and Wyatt Engelhart; seven great-grandchildren, Owen, Colin and Olivia Webinger, Ben and Lauren Kooistra and Lucas and Miles Hizon; two brothers, Donald Vetsch, Stanley (Sharon) Vetsch; sisters-in-law, Iris Vetsch, Hiroko “Yuko” Vetsch and Fran Smith; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her first husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Vetsch; one brother-in-law, James Smith; and a nephew (godchild), Jerry Vetsch.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the La Crescent nursing home for all their loving care and support and Heartland Hospice Care. A special thank you to all her life-long friends who continued their support and friendship while she was a resident.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, La Crescent. The Rev. Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, La Crescent. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the church.