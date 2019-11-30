Doris Desotell
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Doris Desotell

January 20, 1951 - November 30, 2019

Doris Desotell Doris Desotell
KENOSHA, Wis. -- Doris "Dori" Desotell, 68, of Kenosha passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, after a long illness.
Dori was born Jan. 20, 1951, in Racine, Wis., the daughter of the late Donald and Lucille (Cosgrove) Desotell. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1969 and received her degree in journalism from UW-Eau Claire. Dori worked in advertising as a copywriter at Walker Manufacturing, Racine, Amity Leather, West Bend, Heileman Brewing, La Crosse and Graber Blinds, Madison, Wis.
Dori loved the White Sox, Badgers and Packers and remembered with joy her trip to Italy. Her greatest pleasure was being "Aunt Dori" to her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her sisters, Carol Johnston, Kenosha, Joanne Kay, Hollywood, Fla.; her brother, Larry Desotell, Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; her nieces, Molly Johnston (her caretaker for many years) Kenosha, Amy Johnston, Kenosha, Rebecca Forbes, Lake Lindsay, Fla.; nine great-nieces and nephews; and six great-great- nieces and nephews.
Per the family's wishes a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory 8226-Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, Wis., 53143, (262) 652-1943, www.kenosha-funeral-services.com.
Published on December 7, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Doris Desotell, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Doris
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 07, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.