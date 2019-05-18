Dora W. Johnson

Dora W. Johnson, 93, of La Crosse passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born Aug. 22, 1925, at Grandview Hospital, La Crosse, to Otto and Anna (Loescher) Facius. She proudly graduated from Central High School, Class of 1943. Dora was united in marriage to Irvin Johnson July 3, 1948, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, La Crosse.

After marriage, she was employed by Benson Optical and Allis Chalmers, before entering her most gratifying work as a homemaker and stay at home mom. After successfully raising her children in the years she fondly called "retirement," she continued working countless hours as a volunteer in numerous organizations, quilters at St. Paul's, delivering Mobile Meals, and RSVP. Dora was also extremely proud of her German heritage. Dora's love of cooking German food and adhering to the German traditions during the holidays will always be remembered.

She was also proud of the fact that she and Irvin were able to take their children to many of the National Parks and natural wonders all around the U.S.

Dora is survived by her husband, Irvin; children, Finn (Annalisa), Daniel ( Mary) Johnson and Ellen (Jim Woods) Durst; grandchildren, Mathew, Nathan, Zachary, Michael and Jacob Johnson, also Ezri and Greta Durst.; great-grandchildren, Henry, Patrick and Otto.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, baby Adam Johnson; and a brother and sister-in-law, Horst (Shirley) Facius.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, La Crosse. The Reverend Ted Dewald will officiate. Burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Memorials in Dora's name may be directed to Sugar Creek Bible Camp or a fund of donors choice in her name. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is serving the family.