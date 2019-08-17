DonnaLee Rooker
August 17, 2019

DonnaLee (Isensee) Rooker, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
