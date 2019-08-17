Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
DonnaLee Rooker
August 17, 2019
DonnaLee (Isensee) Rooker
DonnaLee (Isensee) Rooker, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
DonnaLee (Isensee) Rooker, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta. Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Page-Smith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on August 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of DonnaLee
in memory of DonnaLee
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 19, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.