Donna Welper
May 25, 1941 - September 10, 2019
Donna Marie Welper
Donna Marie Welper, 78, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born May 25, 1941, in La Crosse, to Harold and Selma (Schaller) Welper. Donna graduated from Central High School in 1959 and from nursing school as a registered nurse in 1962. She had worked her entire career at St. Francis/Mayo Health Care.
Donna is survived by numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. The Rev. John Parkyn will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. Monday until the time of services. Memorials may be given to St. John's United Church of Christ. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 12, 2019
