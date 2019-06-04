Donna M. Steen
Donna M. Steen

September 14, 1929 - June 04, 2019

Donna Mae (Miller) Steen, 89, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Bethany Saint Joseph's in La Crosse.
She was born Sept. 14, 1929, to Guy and Hazel Miller in Durand, Wis. She was married to LaVern Steen June 10, 1948. Donnas was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She had such an adventuresome feisty personality and loved traveling, dancing, golf, pool, swimming, skiing and especially playing cards.
Donna is survived by her four children, Linda Lum, Nancy (Tony) Christnovich, Jeri (Marc) Freund and Tom (Julie) Steen; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by the "love of her life," husband, LaVern.
A private family celebration of her life will take place later this summer.
Published on June 8, 2019
in memory of Donna
