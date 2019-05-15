Follow story
Donna J. Rattle
May 15, 2019
Donna J. Rattle
ONALASKA/LA CROSSE -- Donna J. Rattle, 84, of Onalaska, formerly of La Crosse, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. A full obituary and online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 18, 2019
in memory of Donna
in memory of Donna
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
