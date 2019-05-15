Donna J. Rattle
Donna J. Rattle

May 15, 2019

Donna J. Rattle Donna J. Rattle
ONALASKA/LA CROSSE -- Donna J. Rattle, 84, of Onalaska, formerly of La Crosse, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. A full obituary and online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on May 18, 2019
