Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Donna Kuhn
November 22, 2019
Donna R. Kuhn
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Donna R. Kuhn, 83, of Caledonia died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Caledonia Care and Rehab, Caledonia.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Zion Evangelical Church Cemetery, Brownsville, Minn.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Donna R. Kuhn, 83, of Caledonia died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Caledonia Care and Rehab, Caledonia.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Zion Evangelical Church Cemetery, Brownsville, Minn.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on November 25, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Donna
in memory of Donna
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 25, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.