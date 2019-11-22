Donna Kuhn
Donna Kuhn

November 22, 2019

Donna R. Kuhn
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Donna R. Kuhn, 83, of Caledonia died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Caledonia Care and Rehab, Caledonia.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Zion Evangelical Church Cemetery, Brownsville, Minn.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on November 25, 2019
