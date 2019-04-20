Donna Mae Bakken
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Donna Mae Bakken

November 07, 1930 - April 20, 2019

Donna Mae Bakken Donna Mae Bakken
Donna Mae Bakken, 88, of La Crosse went home to be with her Savior Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.
She was born Nov. 7, 1930, to Albert and Edna (Oehrle) Gerth. She was baptized and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. After her graduation from Central High School, Donna worked at the State Bank in La Crosse. In 1952, she married Richard Bakken at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. The couple farmed on the Bakken family farm near Genoa. They were blessed with two sons, Richard Jr., and James. She was a long-time organist at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church in Stoddard and also played at other Lutheran churches in the area. A lifelong lover of music, she was a skilled musician with talent in a number of musical instruments. In her retirement years, Donna worked at the grocery store in Chaseburg. She had a talent for creative stitchery and was best known for her knitted "footies."
Survivors include sons, Richard, Jr. (Irene) of rural Genoa and James (Debra) of Saint Peter, Minn.; six grandchildren, Richard III (Heather), Aleah (Adam) Friemark, Jonathan (Joy), Benjamin (Brooke), Jeremy and Donna; eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Laura, and Tommy Friemark, Rose, Ava, Silas, Elias and Micah Bakken; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. The Rev. Jonathan Rimmert will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in La Crosse. Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church or Luther High School. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on April 22, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Donna
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 22, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

1 posts

Michelle Skramstad
Apr 22, 2019
My sincere sympathies! I can see where your talent comes from Jim!