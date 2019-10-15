Follow story
Donette V. Trisler
January 10, 1962 - October 15, 2019
Donette V. Trisler
Donette (Frana) Trisler, died at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Donette was born in Decorah, Iowa, Jan. 10, 1962, to Darlene and Dennis Frana. She lived and worked in La Crescent, Minn., where she met and married William "Bill" Trisler Jr., Dec. 23, 2008.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; four stepchildren, Christopher Juhl, Ryan (Elijah and Carson) Trisler, Bree Trisler and Bryn (Brad) Dolezal; her parents, Darlene and Dennis; six brothers and sisters; mother-in-law, Darlene Dwyer; three sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and numerous great friends.
A celebration of life in Donette's memory will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Danien Lensing Building at the Decorah Fairgrounds in Decorah, Iowa. To send flowers to the family of Donette V. Trisler, please visit Tribute Store.
October 26, 2019
