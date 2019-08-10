Follow story
Donamae M. Schlaver
August 10, 2019
Donamae M. Schlaver
SPARTA -- Donamae M. Schlaver, 88, of Sparta passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Rockland United Methodist Church, 106 E. Main St., Rockland, Wis. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family in their time of need. To view the entire obituary and offer the family online condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on August 13, 2019
in memory of Donamae
in memory of Donamae
