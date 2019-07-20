Follow story
Donald C. Worman
November 14, 1932 - July 20, 2019
DE SOTO -- Donald C. Worman passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Gundersen Health System. He was born in rural De Soto, Nov. 14, 1932, to Carl and Ruth Worman.
Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diane (Stilwell) Worman; four children, Alynn (Ray), Karen (Denny), Dawn (Tom), Todd (Jane); Don was "Gramps" to 15 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; he is further survived by sister, Peggy Cox; nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karla Jean; parents; sisters, Betty (Virgil) Hanson and Janet Stilwell; brother, Paul (Patricia); daughter-in-law, Carol Worman; brother-in-law, Larry Cox; grandson, Daniel De Florian.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published on July 26, 2019
