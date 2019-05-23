Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Donald E. Winslow
May 23, 2019
Donald E. Winslow
Donald E. Winslow, 89, La Crosse died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse. In keeping with Don's wishes no formal funeral services will be held. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Donald E. Winslow, 89, La Crosse died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse. In keeping with Don's wishes no formal funeral services will be held. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on May 25, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.