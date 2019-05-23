Donald E. Winslow
May 23, 2019

Donald E. Winslow, 89, La Crosse died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health Systems, La Crosse. In keeping with Don's wishes no formal funeral services will be held. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on May 25, 2019
