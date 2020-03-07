Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Donald L. Vanderwall
March 07, 2020
Donald 'Don' L. Vanderwall
SPARTA -- Donald "Don" L. Vanderwall, 61, of Sparta passed away, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. A visitation will immediately follow the prayer service and conclude at 7 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date in Leon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Dialysis Department of Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.schanhoferfh.com.
SPARTA -- Donald "Don" L. Vanderwall, 61, of Sparta passed away, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. A visitation will immediately follow the prayer service and conclude at 7 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date in Leon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Dialysis Department of Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on March 9, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Prayer Service
Thursday March 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Prayer Service begins.
Visitation
Thursday March 12, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Visitation begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 09, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.