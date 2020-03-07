Donald L. Vanderwall
Donald L. Vanderwall

March 07, 2020

SPARTA -- Donald "Don" L. Vanderwall, 61, of Sparta passed away, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. A visitation will immediately follow the prayer service and conclude at 7 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date in Leon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Dialysis Department of Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a complete obituary may be found at www.schanhoferfh.com.
Published on March 9, 2020
Events

Prayer Service

Thursday March 12, 2020
4:00 PM

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI

Visitation

Thursday March 12, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home
106 W Franklin St, Sparta, WI

