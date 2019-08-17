Donald Treakle
Donald Treakle

August 17, 2019

Donald Treakle, 85, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by Roy and Louise Treakle.
Survived by wife, Joan Treakle; children, Brian (Mary), Paula Steigauf, Steven (Cindy), Don Schei (Sue), Linda Schei; brother, Richard (Carol); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two nephews, Richard B. and Tom Treakle (Jeni).
Celebration of life will be at noon, Friday, Sept. 20, at Hope Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield, Minn. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to the time of service at noon. Lunch will follow.
Private family interment with military honors will be at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis.
Published on September 14, 2019
