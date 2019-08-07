Donald Terlson

On the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, Donald Terlson was called to Heaven. He was born Feb. 10, 1931, in New Lisbon, Wis., to Edwin and Emma (Wildner) Terlson. Don graduated from Central High School and served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a third-class Petty Officer on an LCM, during the Korean Conflict. He was hired by the Trane Company, where he worked as a machinist, for 42 years. Don was a member of the Trane 25 Year Club, the Wise Old Owl Club and Central High's Class of 49ers Breakfast Club.

Don and Arlene (Schmeckpeper) were married at Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, June 29, 1963. They shared their love and created memories for 56 years.

As an accomplished artist, Don shared many of his talents with relatives and friends. Fishing, hunting and camping were his family sports, which were usually very successful. Don served for years as a Mount Calvary Lutheran Boy Pioneer Leader and also coached the boys basketball team.

Don is survived by his wife, Arlene; three daughters, Linda Pack of Cleveland, Wis., Sherry Terlson of La Crosse and Terlene Keller of Fishtail, Mont.; four granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Terlson of Minneapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry Terlson; a sister, Joyce Allen; Arlene's parents; one granddaughter; three sons-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lisbon Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church or the Gundersen Medical Foundation. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at .