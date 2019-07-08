Donald R. Staats
Donald R. Staats

April 28, 1932 - July 08, 2019

ONALASKA -- Donald R. Staats, 87, of Onalaska died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse. He was born April 28, 1932, in La Crosse, the son of Robert E. and Josephine (Woodhouse) Staats. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the United Methodist Church of Onalaska. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be given to the Onalaska United Methodist Church, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation, or donor's charity of choice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse will be assisting the family.
Published on July 16, 2019
Donald
