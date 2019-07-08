Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Donald R. Staats
July 08, 2019
Donald R. Staats
ONALASKA -- Donald R. Staats, 87, of Onalaska died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the United Methodist Church of Onalaska. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be given to the Onalaska United Methodist Church, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation or donor's charity of choice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff
Chapel, La Crosse will be assisting the family.
ONALASKA -- Donald R. Staats, 87, of Onalaska died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the United Methodist Church of Onalaska. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be given to the Onalaska United Methodist Church, Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation or donor's charity of choice. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff
Chapel, La Crosse will be assisting the family.
Published on July 15, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 15, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.