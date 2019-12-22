Follow story
Donald F. Sobkowiak
December 22, 2019
Donald F. Sobkowiak
ONALASKA -- Donald F. Sobkowiak, 74, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Bethany Riverside Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 26, 2019
