Donald Allen Smith
Donald Allen Smith

April 29, 2019

Donald Allen Smith Donald "Donnie" Allen Smith
ROCKLAND -- Donald "Donnie" Allen Smith, 67, longtime resident of Rockland, died Monday, April 29, 2019.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sparta. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, Saturday at the church. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on May 1, 2019
