Donald P. Schmitz
Donald P. Schmitz

September 13, 2019

ELMWOOD, Wis./LA CROSSE -- Donald P. Schmitz, 96, of Elmwood, formerly of La Crosse died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, Wis. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the church. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood is serving the family.
Published on September 17, 2019
