March 03, 2019

Donald John Schiffer, 72, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit www.lacrossecremation.com.
Published on March 4, 2019
