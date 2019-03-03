Follow story
Donald John Schiffer
March 03, 2019
Donald John Schiffer
Donald John Schiffer, 72, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit www.lacrossecremation.com.
Published on March 4, 2019
