Donald Michael Schams
September 29, 1926 - September 26, 2019
Donald Michael Schams
BARTLETT, Ill. -- Donald Michael Schams, 92, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his Bartlett home surrounded by loved ones. He was born Sept. 29, 1926, in Sparta, to William J. and Matilda (Gilles) Schams.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise (née Paul); siblings, Ralph Schams, Gerald Schams, Louise Bahr, Jeanette Longmire, Vincent Schams, William Schams and Joan Arneson. He is survived by four daughters, Mary Sue King (Robert) of Hoffman Estates, Ill., Kathleen A. Munday of St. Joseph, Ill., Joan F. Moren (Peter) of Danville, Calif., Jean L. Borodaj (Nick) of Elgin, Ill.; one son, Donald M. Schams Jr. (Maria) of Chandler, Ariz.; one brother, Paul Schams (Judy) of La Crosse; as well as grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Don Schams, may be made to "The Bishop John Paul Scholarship Endowment Trust," P.O. Box 4004, La Crosse, Wis. 54602. Online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 28, 2019
