Donald Michael Schams
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Donald Michael Schams

September 29, 1926 - September 26, 2019

Donald Michael Schams Donald Michael Schams
BARTLETT, Ill. -- Donald Michael Schams, 92, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at his Bartlett home surrounded by loved ones. He was born Sept. 29, 1926, in Sparta, to William J. and Matilda (Gilles) Schams.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise (née Paul); siblings, Ralph Schams, Gerald Schams, Louise Bahr, Jeanette Longmire, Vincent Schams, William Schams and Joan Arneson. He is survived by four daughters, Mary Sue King (Robert) of Hoffman Estates, Ill., Kathleen A. Munday of St. Joseph, Ill., Joan F. Moren (Peter) of Danville, Calif., Jean L. Borodaj (Nick) of Elgin, Ill.; one son, Donald M. Schams Jr. (Maria) of Chandler, Ariz.; one brother, Paul Schams (Judy) of La Crosse; as well as grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Don Schams, may be made to "The Bishop John Paul Scholarship Endowment Trust," P.O. Box 4004, La Crosse, Wis. 54602. Online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Michael Schams, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 28, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Donald
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 28, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.