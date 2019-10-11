Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Donald A. Sannes
October 11, 2019
Donald 'Don' A. Sannes
ONALASKA -- Donald "Don" A. Sannes, 74, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Hospice Center in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove. Pastor Matthew Toso will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Soldiers Grove. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, both at the church.
Online condolences are available at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56W), in Viroqua is assisting the family with arrangements. (608) 637-2100. To send flowers to the family of Donald A. Sannes, please visit Tribute Store.
ONALASKA -- Donald "Don" A. Sannes, 74, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Hospice Center in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove. Pastor Matthew Toso will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Soldiers Grove. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, both at the church.
Online condolences are available at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56W), in Viroqua is assisting the family with arrangements. (608) 637-2100. To send flowers to the family of Donald A. Sannes, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 15, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Donald
in memory of Donald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 15, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.