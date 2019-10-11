Donald A. Sannes
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Donald A. Sannes

October 11, 2019

Donald A. Sannes Donald 'Don' A. Sannes
ONALASKA -- Donald "Don" A. Sannes, 74, of Onalaska passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedal Hospice Center in Viroqua.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove. Pastor Matthew Toso will officiate. Burial will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Soldiers Grove. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday, both at the church.
Online condolences are available at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy. 56W), in Viroqua is assisting the family with arrangements. (608) 637-2100. To send flowers to the family of Donald A. Sannes, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 15, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Donald
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 15, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.